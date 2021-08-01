OUR OPINION: Get the vaccine to help quell rising infections

COVID-19 infections were up last week. Some businesses implemented mask mandates. Health experts warned we possibly could be facing lockdowns again.

No. No. No.

We didn’t get this far to go back to the beginning. And, considering how uncomfortable masks are in 90-plus degree heat, we certainly don’t want to cover up during the hottest season of the year.

If we have to do it, though, we will because we trust the experts who say that’s what’s needed to quell the virus.

And yet, think how far we might be now if everyone had gotten vaccinated. We wouldn’t be worried about unvaccinated children -- who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine -- going back to school. We wouldn’t freak about the economy. We wouldn’t question who’s acting in our best interests.