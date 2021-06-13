OUR OPINION: Give CableOne email users more more time to switch

If you’re one of the thousands of Siouxlanders with a cableone.net email address, you received an interesting email more than a month ago – the service was being discontinued.

Because it likely isn’t a profit generator, its parent company Sparklight decided to shut down the email and told users they needed to find a new provider. That’s understandable.

What isn’t: the amount of time – little more than a month -- Sparklight has given those users to change email addresses and notify contacts. Considering the service has been here for more than 30 years, that could translate into a hefty number of changes. To compound matters, users will not be able to recover emails if they don’t transfer them before the cut-off date later this month.

Even the U.S. Postal Service forwards mail for a year after a person moves.

Shouldn’t those stored emails be available at least six months after the end-of-service date? Shouldn’t users have more than a month to make the switch?