Members of our editorial board have made no secret through the years of our fervent belief in the value and importance of debates between candidates for public office - at all levels of government.
We have used this space many times to advocate for these events, and we do so again today.
Republicans in Iowa's 4th Congressional District will have a choice to make on June 2 in terms of who they want to represent them in the November 2020 general election.
To date (the potential exists, of course, for additions of more candidates to the race), those choices include nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, State Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City and Bret Richards, the former mayor of Irwin.
A debate - or, perhaps, a series of debates - comparing and contrasting GOP candidates for U.S. House would serve the interests of not only Republicans who hold voter-registration majority in the 4th, but the district as a whole, in our view.
The time-honored tradition of debates demonstrates respect by candidates for one another and for the election process. By providing the public with the unique, invaluable opportunity of watching them debate one another face to face on the same stage, candidates for office respect voters, as well.
We believe Republican voters in our district want and deserve to see their primary election choices for U.S. House standing side by side in discussion of issues facing the 4th, our state and our country.
To these ends, we are encouraged by what we have read of interest by all four announced candidates in debating one another. We look forward to this discussion resulting in at least one debate, if not several debates in the months leading up to primary election day next year.