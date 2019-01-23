No one in Washington, D.C., looks good during the partial shutdown of the federal government. Everyone shares blame for what is, in our view, a disgrace.
A portion of the government is shut down (this already is the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history) because President Trump wants $5.7 billion for a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico and Democrats won't agree to the funding.
We have questions for each side:
- Why is President Trump in pursuit of money for a border wall with such intransigent vigor today when Democrats control the House? Why wasn't he able to get money for the wall he wants when fellow Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress the last two years?
- Why is Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., one of the leaders of opposition to money for a border wall when he joined more than half of Democrats in the Senate in voting for the Secure Fence Act of 2006 that authorized a fence along some 700 miles of the border between the U.S. and Mexico? Is he for or against border security?
We believe a lack of answers to these questions exposes to everyone what this is really all about.
Political power. Each side wanting to flex political muscle to the other.
Compromise for the nation's greater good? Doesn't fit within the strategy.
Caught in the middle are men and women of our federal workforce who aren't getting paid and the rest of us who want or need the services they provide and the duties they perform.
Americans deserve better.
As we said in November, we believe the message of the last general election in which Democrats regained control of the House and Republicans strengthened their control of the Senate was this: No one party possesses all the right answers to the difficult questions of today and both sides should work harder at working together to find common ground.
At the time, we expressed hope lawmakers in our nation's capital would embrace those results as an opportunity to strive for something better than what we have seen in recent years.
Instead, less than three weeks into the new Congress, those hopes appear dashed upon the familiar rocks of poisoned partisanship.
If this is a harbinger of what's to come for the next two years, Lord help us all.