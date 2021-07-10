OUR OPINION: Governors conference fosters tri-state cooperation

For more than 30 years, the governors from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have been meeting in metro Sioux City to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Over the years, they’ve tackled everything from education to transportation and found ways to work together to foster quality of life changes.

While the individuals participating have changed, the mission has not. The Tri-State Governors Conference, coordinated by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, has served as a template for other elected officials to work together and find common ground.

On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will gather in South Sioux City to hear reports about economic growth, affordable housing, medical malpractice and the future of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

While the discussions may not provide immediate results, they will plant seeds for the future, setting the stage for growth in Siouxland and fostering cooperation in the three states.

When the first conference was held in 1988, Govs. Terry Branstad of Iowa, Kay Orr of Nebraska and George Mickelson of South Dakota pledged to support and promote Siouxland projects and address differences.