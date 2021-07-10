OUR OPINION: Governors conference fosters tri-state cooperation

For more than 30 years, the governors from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have been meeting in metro Sioux City to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Over the years, they’ve tackled everything from education to transportation and found ways to work together to foster quality of life changes.
While the individuals participating have changed, the mission has not. The Tri-State Governors Conference, coordinated by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, has served as a template for other elected officials to work together and find common ground.
On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will gather in South Sioux City to hear reports about economic growth, affordable housing, medical malpractice and the future of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.
While the discussions may not provide immediate results, they will plant seeds for the future, setting the stage for growth in Siouxland and fostering cooperation in the three states.
When the first conference was held in 1988, Govs. Terry Branstad of Iowa, Kay Orr of Nebraska and George Mickelson of South Dakota pledged to support and promote Siouxland projects and address differences.
The latter plank was particularly key when the governors didn’t represent a single political party.
During the 10th Tri-State Governors Conference, Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack of Iowa and his Republican counterparts Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Dave Heineman of Nebraska focused on job losses, regional highway improvements and the need for a Tri-State Drug Task Force. Instead of becoming issues for a blame game, they became planks for a united approach to problem solving. The “crossing party lines” concept worked.
Other years – when there wasn’t a Democrat as a state leader – similar strides have been made. But what the conference has shown us most is the need for leaders to gather in nonpartisan settings and discuss issues of mutual concern.
Monday’s conference has the potential to point toward brighter days for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation. Hopefully, the talks will inspire other gatherings on a national level that will produce equally impressive results.