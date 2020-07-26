OUR OPINION: Hartje, Peterson, Jensen leave remarkable legacies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To no insignificant degree, the success of a community depends upon the time, labor and money of civic-minded citizen volunteers and philanthropists.

Their engagement in and support for local projects, causes and nonprofit services are indispensable to strong quality of life.

In a span of less than three weeks this month, our city lost the passion and vision of three remarkable private-sector leaders dedicated to making this a better place to live and work.

They were:

* James Hartje, on July 5. A physician who practiced internal medicine and gastrointestinal medicine for more than 40 years, Hartje supported in ways big and small a long list of nonprofits, was a key backer of the Art Center and served on the Board of Education.

* "Ginny" Peterson, on July 13. The wife of Robert Peterson, the late former IBP inc. president and chief executive officer, Peterson was a role model and inspiration who believed the advantaged should help the disadvantaged. Through her caring spirit and generosity, she left an indelible mark. Perhaps nowhere does her legacy shine brighter than at Girls Inc. and the Boys & Girls Home.