OUR OPINION: Has bullying gotten out of hand? Here's how to fix it

Move on.

That’s what politicians used to do when they didn’t win an argument, a vote or an election.

Now, it seems, the approach is to denigrate, deny and deflect.

What happened in our country? Did the “bully” pulpit become something literal?

We’ve seen it on countless levels and now it’s seeping into everyday life. If customers don’t like the way clerks greet them, they lash out. If customer service reps don’t do exactly what callers want, they become verbally abusive.

Kids pick on kids at the playground. Parents rarely believe their children could be lying. Teachers often need to provide visual evidence just to win a simple argument.

The strikes against “do unto others” are legion.

You think COVID is contagious? Try bullying. It’s everywhere and doesn’t appear likely to stop.

Part of the problem rests in the hands of Congress. Their “do the party thing” rationale has usurped a “do the right thing” approach. This has resulted in a kind of malaise that infects every aspect of life.

Go to a sporting event and you’ll see it.

Stand in a check-out line and you’ll see it.

Attend a church service and, yup, you’ll see it there, too.

The bullying epidemic has escalated in other ways. Check the headlines. You’ll see what we mean.

So, where does it stop?

That’s the big question.

The return of role models might be a start. Folks willing to stand up for what’s right, willing to reach out to others could stem the growth. But then it has to register with those who think it’s OK to demand instead of ask.

Think about the way you’ve treated people in the last week. Were there instances you might have regretted? Vow this week to think before you react. Temper the words you use. Try kindness first. See if you don’t get a better reaction.

If enough people alter their approach, change could happen.

Sometimes, it takes so little.

Maybe we can send Washington a message that doesn’t have to involve a march to the ballot box.