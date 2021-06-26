OUR OPINION: Have fun this Fourth of July, but be mindful

Gratitude usually gets an outing in November.

This year, we’re seeing it in May, June and July. Sensing the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, people are attending events in record numbers and that’s great.

We saw it at the Tulip Festival in Orange City in May. We spotted it again last week when the Orpheum Theatre was bulging for the Lee Brice concert.

No doubt, we’ll witness a surge this weekend at Saturday (and Friday) in the Park.

But if we’ve learned anything from a year of social distancing and staying close to home, it’s this: People need people. You don’t realize how much something means until you don’t have it anymore.

Which brings us to the point of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and its attendant parades, fireworks displays, concerts and outdoor fun: Be careful.

The last thing we need is an uptick in coronavirus cases. Or fires, due to careless fireworks handling. Or boating accidents because of reckless driving.

At the risk of sounding like a teenager’s mother, we want you to have fun this year. But we want you to also be cautious around others and respect their space. Don’t hover at parades, don’t crowd at concerts.