OUR OPINION: Headway in effort to improve beef markets for producers

Did you gulp the last time you bought beef at the grocery store?

Even the cheaper cuts of meat have higher prices and that’s not because producers are getting a substantial raise.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer says meatpackers are getting the bump. Farmers and ranchers lose because they’re not getting “robust” prices at market. The reason? With fewer meat packers, there are fewer bidders at auction. Limited bids mean prices can be set and marketing agreements can be made.

In the past, cattle auctions with plenty of bidders meant farmers and ranchers could get the best prices possible.

To give those beef producers a better shake in this limited market, Fischer has proposed a bill that would require meatpackers to acquire more of their cattle through open bidding. She said everyone in the supply chain needs to be treated fairly.

And that sounds right.

That doesn’t address all of the reasons for rising retail meat prices, but it does suggest record profits shouldn’t rest in the hands of a few. Part of that comes from consolidation in the meatpacking industry. Today, most of the fattened cattle are slaughtered by four packers. Most of them are not buying their product from auctions but through marketing agreements.

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley looked into the issue, too, and proposed a minimum of 50 percent of a packer’s weekly volume be purchased at market. Fischer didn’t set a blanket minimum but her bill would have required the USDA to set regional minimums across the country.

Tuesday, the two Siouxland senators joined with Oregon’s Ron Wyden and Montana’s Jon Tester, both Democrats, to craft a “Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.”

Iowa, for example, sells 60 percent of its cattle at auction; Nebraska hovers around 40 percent, according to USDA figures. In other states, that number could go lower than 10 percent.

According to the proposal, no regional floor can be more than three times lower than that of the lowest. Further, no regional minimum can be set below current levels. The USDA would also need to create and maintain a library of the contracts made between packers and producers, which would increase price transparency.

Not surprising, the North American Meat Institute, which represents meatpacking companies, is against the proposal, saying that it’s more government intervention in markets and that could hurt livestock producers and, in turn, consumers.

Had the government sounded a warning bell when consolidation became a concern, this might not have happened. You can’t fault packers for wanting to get the best price for their companies. But you also shouldn’t fault the producers for wanting to get their piece of the action as well.

While the bill probably won’t lower those steak prices anytime soon, it could let all know there’s oversight designed to protect the consumers.

Congress has wrestled for decades over pharmaceutical prices. And this? This is just another take on that “what’s fair is fair” conversation.

