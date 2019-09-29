Leaving no stone unturned, the city of Sioux City and our community as a whole should - and we believe will - do everything possible to make sure the irreplaceable World War II-era chapel on the grounds of Sioux Gateway Airport is protected from a wrecking ball.
For a city proud and respectful of its history - in particular, its military history - demolition of the chapel at 2812 Niobrara Ave., one of only a few structures left standing from Sioux City's WWII B-17 air base, would represent no insignificant loss.
The vacant chapel is in the news because earlier this month, the City Council approved an agreement between the city, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office under which the chapel could be removed from airport land and the land could be sold for private development. We take no issue with the desire by the city for development of the land, but we do not wish to see development result in the loss of an invaluable piece of local history. Development along with preservation should be the goal.
Councilman Dan Moore told us no specific plan exists for the chapel's future today. One potential option is identification or establishment of a nonprofit entity committed to finding a new home for the chapel.
"It is my hope that once a plan is in place, the air base chapel will be moved and relocated nearby, if at all possible. It is very early in this whole process," Moore said. Demolition of the chapel, he said, is a "last option."
City Manager Bob Padmore told us the city wants the chapel issue resolved soon, but no timeline exists. Like Moore, Padmore told us the city wants to avoid demolition.
"Every effort will be made to try to find an entity which is able to move the chapel and restore it," Padmore said. "Demolition will only be considered when that option has been exhausted."
We understand relocation and renovation of the chapel would be expensive (according to a 2016 Journal story, the cost might reach as high as $250,000), but every avenue of potential funding should be explored and every ounce of creativity should be applied to this goal. Might, for example, a Missouri River Historical Development grant be a possible source of money? In our minds, it's something at least worth looking into.
We have every confidence city government and the public can, by working together, find a way to keep this important building standing for the education and enjoyment of future generations.