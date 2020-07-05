OUR OPINION: History shows simple methods do work

By October, more than 5,000 cases were reported in Iowa. Historians say the pandemic lasted a little less than two years and resulted in the deaths of millions worldwide. Physicians tried a number of treatments (leeches and Vicks VapoRub, among them) to quell the tide. But the best medicine turned out to be social distancing and mask wearing.

Those cut the numbers and helped flatten the curve.

Today, we hear similar advice but, determined to mingle, many ignore it. Over this holiday weekend, it’s likely there will be plenty of crowds, even though many large-scale events have been canceled.

Similarly, masks have become this odd political device. “You’re taking away my freedom by making me wear a mask,” we’ve heard. And stores that kindly ask patrons to wear masks while they’re shopping are seen as too controlling.

The “don’t tell me what to do” reaction is nonsense. Largely political, it has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. As history as shown us, a simple change can save lives. No party owns that.