OUR OPINION: Houlihan deserves chance to compete in U.S. Olympics track and field trials

Nobody should have to go through the rollercoaster ride former Sioux Cityan Shelby Houlihan experienced this week.

Told she had been suspended from running for four years due to a positive test for the banned substance Nandrolone, she was thrust into that unnecessary court of social media opinion. Posters were quick to condemn and suggest they knew more than anyone related to the case.

The reaction – which often happens with Facebook, Twitter and the like – was cruel, uninformed and hasty.

Houlihan, who finished 11th in the 5,000 meters in the 2016 Olympics, and was medal contender for this summer's Olympics in Japan, insisted she was not using a performance-enhancing drug and said she had filed an appeal.

The Journal talked with coaches and attorneys who said they believed her side of the story. Houlihan said she checked her food journal and surmised the substance may have come from a burrito that she ate some 10 hours before a drug test. Nandrolone, experts say, has sometimes been found in pork. Plausible, it could explain why she passed other drug tests.

Thursday, U.S. Track and Field officials said Houlihan was on the start list for the 5,000 meters race. The list was created before word of her ban, but they said they had no plans to remove her.