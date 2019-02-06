As we do for all men and women who have announced their candidacy or who are considering a candidacy for president in 2020, we extend an invitation to Howard Schultz to visit Iowa.
Frankly, we'd like to hear more of what he has to say.
Businessman Schultz, the former chief executive officer and executive board chairman of Starbucks (today, he is chairman emeritus), is weighing the possibility of launching an independent bid for the White House.
And Democrats are livid.
An online NBC News headline sums up the anger: "The Democratic Party's public enemy No. 1: Howard Schultz."
The story under the headline reports: "... Howard Schultz has already accomplished the near-impossible: He's united the Democratic Party.
"Against him.
"Everyone even loosely affiliated with the party ... has paused their ideological infighting to join together in open season on the coffee mogul and his potential independent presidential bid.
"The hostility is prompted by a fear that Schultz ... would split the anti-Trump vote and get the president re-elected."
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a possible Democratic presidential candidate, called Schultz a "total idiot" during a visit to Iowa on Friday.
Hmmm. We're not sure a "total idiot" is capable of producing the body of business, financial and philanthropic accomplishments built by Schultz. And we do not believe it's idiocy to question, as Schultz has done, such proposals from Democrats as a wealth tax, single-payer health care and free college tuition.
Frankly, at this time of deep partisan divide, we believe value exists for Americans in hearing more voices from the middle who challenge both Democrats and Republicans.
If nothing else, in our view, an independent candidacy would add an interesting twist to the 2020 presidential election.
We aren't saying Schultz is our candidate, we're simply saying no one should slam the door in his face and attempt to silence him because he isn't toeing a line. America's election for president doesn't, or shouldn't, belong only to the two dominant political parties.
Schultz should be as welcome as anyone else to test the waters in Iowa this year.