July 4 is a national day of celebration by Americans about America. As far as we're concerned, the bigger the celebration, the better.
To this end, we welcome plans by President Trump for an enlarged "Salute to America" Independence Day party in Washington, D.C., this year. We take no issue with plans for inclusion of more people, more entertainment, more fireworks and more opportunities for demonstration of patriotism.
We have read and heard criticisms President Trump is hijacking the traditional July 4 capital festivities for personal and political reasons. The biggest focus of critics is his plan to make an early evening speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
So long as President Trump, or any sitting president, makes an apolitical address focused properly on shared love of country on America's birthday, we will not quarrel with the idea of a presidential Fourth of July speech.
If, on the other hand, this or any president stains the national celebration with an improper infusion of partisan politics, however, small, we will be among the first to share outrage.
Finally, a note of caution as we in Siouxland join all Americans in entering the stretch run to July 4.
Between highway accidents, fireworks-related injuries and deaths, drownings, boating accidents and heat-related illnesses, the Fourth of July is, unfortunately, a dangerous time in our country.
The National Safety Council estimates nearly 600 people may die and more than 64,000 may be injured in traffic accidents during the long July 4 weekend. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, five people were killed and more than 9,000 were injured in fireworks-related incidents on and near July 4 last year.
Local and area quality of life will be on full display this week as we enjoy activities tied to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
By all means, take full advantage of a plentiful, diverse mixture of entertainment, cultural, recreational and leisure opportunities in observance of our nation's 243rd birthday. We all should.
Just don't abandon common sense, courtesy (for those who include fireworks in their celebration, do so within the law and with respect for neighbors) and safety.