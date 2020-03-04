OUR OPINION: Impressive Site Selection ranking boosts metro region

We're No. 1. Again.
For the fourth time in the last five years and the sixth time in the last eight years, the Sioux City metro region ranks first in the nation for economic development activity in areas with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 (our metro region ranked second in 2014 and was tied for third in 2018), according to Atlanta-based Site Selection magazine's annual ranking.
In 2019, our metro region boasted 18 qualified projects involving either the location of new or the expansion of existing businesses and industries. To be included, projects must meet one of three criteria: Capital investment of $1 million or more, creation of a minimum of 20 new jobs or the addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space.
You have free articles remaining.
The ranking not only is recognition of local momentum, but it represents a significant accomplishment in terms of profile and potential because tens of thousands of corporate and real estate executives subscribe to Site Selection magazine.
"It's just a continuation of success I've witnessed and you've demonstrated here," Adam Bruns, Site Selection managing editor, said in a news conference at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Monday. "It's a real genuine optimism in this region."
We applaud the private and public sectors of each individual community in our tri-state metro area for embracing the vision and aggressive commitment necessary to achieve this impressive overall ranking. So, too, do we acknowledge again today the value of working together. We believe the spirit of cross-border cooperation embraced here contributes in no small measure to local economic success. What's good for one is good for all.
Everyone who lives and works in this metro area benefits, directly or indirectly, from successful efforts to create a positive environment for growth within the competitive arena of economic development. For that reason, we all should applaud this year's Site Selection ranking as evidence we continue to move in the right direction.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.