OUR OPINION: Impressive Site Selection ranking boosts metro region

We're No. 1. Again.

For the fourth time in the last five years and the sixth time in the last eight years, the Sioux City metro region ranks first in the nation for economic development activity in areas with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 (our metro region ranked second in 2014 and was tied for third in 2018), according to Atlanta-based Site Selection magazine's annual ranking.

In 2019, our metro region boasted 18 qualified projects involving either the location of new or the expansion of existing businesses and industries. To be included, projects must meet one of three criteria: Capital investment of $1 million or more, creation of a minimum of 20 new jobs or the addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ranking not only is recognition of local momentum, but it represents a significant accomplishment in terms of profile and potential because tens of thousands of corporate and real estate executives subscribe to Site Selection magazine.

"It's just a continuation of success I've witnessed and you've demonstrated here," Adam Bruns, Site Selection managing editor, said in a news conference at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Monday. "It's a real genuine optimism in this region."