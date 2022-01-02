OUR OPINION: In New Year, confront issues and make decisions

New beginnings.

That’s what the start of a new year affords us.

During the last two years, we’ve been willing to sit out situations, hoping a better solution will emerge. Now, it’s time to start confronting those issues and make decisions.

Mask mandates and vaccination requirements, for example, have been debated long enough. If they’re necessary, then we should support them. If they’re just a “good” idea, we need to come up with a better solution. This game of political football has gone into overtime and needs to be called.

The city of Lincoln, Nebraska, for example, had the most stringent mask mandate in the state and saw “critical progress” in battling the virus. Last week, it dropped the requirements for indoor masking. So – are those mandates necessary? Or just a stab in the dark?

In 2022: We need to determine what’s best and do it.

In South Dakota, pundits have debated the merits of impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Cherokee, Iowa, native and University of South Dakota graduate. The attorney general, you may remember, pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed Joseph Boever, who was walking along a rural highway when the car Ravnsborg was driving struck him. An investigation followed, Gov. Kristi Noem called for his resignation and Ravnsborg stood firm. A committee was formed to review the situation and, still, no decision. The committee will reconvene in January to hear more testimony.

Considering the crash took place in September 2020, this has gone on long enough. Impeachment proceedings would involve a trial in the Senate. Rep. Jamie Smith, a Democrat, who called for Ravnsborg’s resignation, says the investigation and subsequent legislative action would not be swift. “This is a ton of information to go through,” he said.

In 2022: End this. Ravnsborg should resign, as a slew of officials have repeatedly asked him to do. That way the legislature would be spared the distraction.

In Iowa, complaints to the Ombudsman about the agency that handles unemployment claims tripled in fiscal 2021. Those filing the complaints were concerned about repaying money awarded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other government agencies reported more complaints, too.

But this comes down to a matter of sense – and cents. Obviously, Iowans are going to be concerned about their payments. If you can’t answer the questions or don’t have to the staff to do it, make changes. When the governor’s office has money for COVID-related issues, this would be a perfect place to spend it. Get the answers, make them easy to access and help Iowans.

In 2022: Don’t make residents jump through hoops with funds in which they're entitled. Make the process understandable. Make it accessible and stop the maneuvering.

