In our view, the state of North Carolina is pursuing a reasonable model for compromise on the divisive issue of Confederate statues.
Last week, the North Carolina Historical Commission recommended statues on the grounds of the state Capitol in Raleigh remain in place, but proposed the addition to the area of signage about slavery and civil rights for historical context as well as the addition of a monument honoring the contributions to the state of African Americans, according to an Associated Press story in the Aug. 24 Journal.
Granted, the commission's hands were tied to a significant degree by a 2015 law passed by the North Carolina Legislature under which sharp restrictions were placed on removal or relocation of monuments, memorials and works of art on public property, but the end result of North Carolina's discussion about these statues is the right one, in our view.
Whether it's on the grounds of a state Capitol or in a museum, making Confederate statues part of a broader, deeper narrative properly enhances public understanding of this chapter in the American story, thus serving a greater purpose than trying to somehow eradicate history through permanent removal. In this way, the statues become not a celebration, but part of an education.
We agree with the sentiments shared by Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle Jr., a Wilmington, N.C., native, historian, author, former associate professor in the Department of History at UNC Wilmington, and member of the state historical commission, in a piece written this week for the Wilmington Star News.
"I concluded that we cannot alter or change history or right past wrongs and injustices by attempting to erase it or by relocating, removing or obliterating monuments to people and events of the past. We should study history to remind us, teach us, guide us and inspire us to be better persons and better citizens," Fonvielle wrote. "... Our shared history has shaped and continues to shape us as individuals and as residents of our communities, states and nation. As a professional historian for 40 years now, my responsibility has been to seek to understand, interpret and explain historical events, themes and the motives of history makers. Our past has been good more often than not, but sometimes it has been bad and ugly. We must not forget any of it."