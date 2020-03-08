OUR OPINION: Invest in Iowa Act strikes right chords

Ten years ago, more than 90 percent of Iowa legislators voted to put the Iowa's Water and Land Legacy constitutional amendment to voters. By a vote of 63 to 37 percent, Iowans amended the state Constitution to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust fund, which will receive 3/8th of one cent of revenue, or more than $170 million per year, from a one-cent increase in the state sales tax.
In the years since, polls have shown strong support of up to 70 percent from Iowans for the trust fund, which would be used for state parks, state preserves and wildlife areas; soil conservation; water protection; the state's Resource Enhancement and Protection Program; trails; and lake restoration.
Despite our appreciation of the need to do more in protection of the state's natural assets for reasons of health, quality of life, economic growth, and the legacy we leave future generations, however, we were hesitant in the past to endorse an increase in the sales tax to fund the trust if the increase wasn't part of a larger tax reform plan through which the increase would be offset by tax decreases in other areas. As a principle, we support an overall reduction in the tax burden on Iowans.
To these ends, we support the Invest in Iowa Act proposed earlier this year by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It provides the dedicated, protected funding stream for natural resources and recreation created by the constitutional amendment, but balances the one-cent sales tax hike through decreases in income and property taxes. The penny sales tax increase would raise state revenue by an estimated $540 million.
In addition to funding the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust, the Act would:
* Cut income taxes incrementally, eventually lowering the top income tax rate to 5.5 percent by 2023. Reynolds said her plan will move Iowa from 42nd in the nation to 20th in the nation in personal income taxes.
* Reduce property taxes by lowering the cap for the mental health levy imposed on taxpayers by counties, shifting more mental health funding responsibilities to the state.
In addition, the Act would increase child care tax credits and provide exemptions from the sales tax for diapers and feminine hygienic products.
We agree with Reynolds - this creative plan represents a "bold vision." Questions exist, of course (including questions about Reynolds' proposal to change the distribution formula for trust fund proceeds), but Invest in Iowa deserves the full measure of study and discussion by state lawmakers.
In the end, our hope is the Act, or something close to it, passes from the Statehouse on to Reynolds for signature into law this year.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.