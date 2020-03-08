OUR OPINION: Invest in Iowa Act strikes right chords

Ten years ago, more than 90 percent of Iowa legislators voted to put the Iowa's Water and Land Legacy constitutional amendment to voters. By a vote of 63 to 37 percent, Iowans amended the state Constitution to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust fund, which will receive 3/8th of one cent of revenue, or more than $170 million per year, from a one-cent increase in the state sales tax.

In the years since, polls have shown strong support of up to 70 percent from Iowans for the trust fund, which would be used for state parks, state preserves and wildlife areas; soil conservation; water protection; the state's Resource Enhancement and Protection Program; trails; and lake restoration.

Despite our appreciation of the need to do more in protection of the state's natural assets for reasons of health, quality of life, economic growth, and the legacy we leave future generations, however, we were hesitant in the past to endorse an increase in the sales tax to fund the trust if the increase wasn't part of a larger tax reform plan through which the increase would be offset by tax decreases in other areas. As a principle, we support an overall reduction in the tax burden on Iowans.