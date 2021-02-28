OUR OPINION: Iowa lawmakers should focus on more pressing issues

There comes a time in every session when we realize legislators should have gone home a lot sooner.
Usually, that’s when the “where did this bill come from?” legislation hits the floor. Proposals that clearly aren’t in the interests of all Iowans crop up and try to get traction. Instead of dismissing them, legislators actually treat them as something we should take seriously.
This year is no exception. That’s surprising, too, when we see a state wrestling with COVID-19-related problems and a vaccination program that has been confusing to many.
Still, those bills persist – and advance.
Need an example? Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, proposed that all state university employees report their political affiliation to the legislature. Granted, we can see what’s behind this, but in the private sector an employer doesn’t ask employees what party they belong to. Why should the state? Part of the joy of going to a polling place is casting a vote without revealing your political persuasion. What if you don’t vote a straight ticket? What would you report to state officials? This is exactly what people mean when they talk about too much government control. If the state is going to force you to side with a party, what if your party is not in control?
This one should have been tossed immediately.
Care for another? How about the proposal to reduce funding for schools that use the New York Times’ 1619 project on the impact of slavery and Black Americans as a teaching tool.
Created in part by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning project has been hailed by educators as “the rest of the story” students need to make their own decisions. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said he supports the 1776 project instead. But why can’t both exist in Iowa schools? Must students be drilled with one take on any situation? Can’t they be exposed to all viewpoints and draw their own conclusions? Trying to quash a voice so that yours can be louder is hardly a way to teach. More voices, more viewpoints, more information. That’s what we need.
And, finally, there was a bill to eliminate tenure at Iowa’s public universities. There was an attempt to sell this as a way to prevent conservative voices from being silenced at the state’s schools. That, of course, isn’t the issue at all. Both liberals and conservatives have had ample opportunity to be heard on college campuses if the schools truly care about discourse. What it does, instead, is eliminate a layer of faculty responsible for much of the schools’ research endeavors – the kinds of advances that drive admissions and give those majors credibility as leaders in their fields. A professor who isn’t afforded the opportunity for tenure is a professor who doesn’t stick around. What does that leave the universities? A revolving door of faculty members who could, indeed, promote a political agenda that legislators want to smoke out.
There are other examples – from this session alone – that need to spend more time off the House and Senate floors.
At a time when most Iowans are wondering when they can get back to some kind of normalcy, it seems indulgent to debate issues that aren’t even issues. Work harder on what really matters.