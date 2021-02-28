OUR OPINION: Iowa lawmakers should focus on more pressing issues

Created in part by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning project has been hailed by educators as “the rest of the story” students need to make their own decisions. Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said he supports the 1776 project instead. But why can’t both exist in Iowa schools? Must students be drilled with one take on any situation? Can’t they be exposed to all viewpoints and draw their own conclusions? Trying to quash a voice so that yours can be louder is hardly a way to teach. More voices, more viewpoints, more information. That’s what we need.

And, finally, there was a bill to eliminate tenure at Iowa’s public universities. There was an attempt to sell this as a way to prevent conservative voices from being silenced at the state’s schools. That, of course, isn’t the issue at all. Both liberals and conservatives have had ample opportunity to be heard on college campuses if the schools truly care about discourse. What it does, instead, is eliminate a layer of faculty responsible for much of the schools’ research endeavors – the kinds of advances that drive admissions and give those majors credibility as leaders in their fields. A professor who isn’t afforded the opportunity for tenure is a professor who doesn’t stick around. What does that leave the universities? A revolving door of faculty members who could, indeed, promote a political agenda that legislators want to smoke out.