Editor's note: The 2019 session of the Iowa Legislature adjourned on April 27. Today, The Journal editorial board offers, in Cheers and Jeers fashion, its view of work by lawmakers on 10 issues this year.
Thumbs up
Extension of school tax
The one-cent sales tax for school infrastructure, which was scheduled to sunset in 2029, was extended to 2051.
Known as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, this tax's benefits speak for themselves in the form of school improvements across the state. For purposes of planning and bonding for future infrastructure projects, school districts needed an end to uncertainty about the tax's future.
Extension of Targeted Jobs
The Targeted Jobs Withholding Tax Credit Program was extended for two years, to June 30, 2021.
The program is aimed at helping border communities attract private investment that might otherwise go to a neighboring state. It allows qualifying businesses to apply for state-withholding tax credits if they plan to relocate or expand in Iowa, provided they are creating or retaining jobs.
Passage of sports betting
In light of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1992 federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or Bradley Act, through which most states, including Iowa, were prohibited from the establishment of sports wagering, we supported discussion with an eye toward passage of legalized sports betting through which Iowans and the state of Iowa can get a piece of this popular activity under regulation by the state Racing and Gaming Commission.
For nearly 40 years, casinos have been part of this state's landscape. Today, nearly two dozen casinos produce an economic impact of some $1 billion each year. In our view, the addition of sports betting represents a natural next step in the evolution of gambling in Iowa.
Approval of industrial hemp
The new federal farm bill passed by Congress in December legalized production of hemp - a variety of cannabis without psychoactive impact - as an agriculture commodity by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act. Under the legislation, industrial hemp can't contain more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol (the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high). Any plant with more than 0.3 percent THC is considered non-hemp cannabis, or marijuana, and is unprotected by the new legislation.
Hemp is connected to "thousands" of products, according to CannabisReports. Full federal legalization is expected to produce a dramatic increase in hemp production across the nation. By 2022, the Hemp Business Journal reports, hemp could be a $1.9 billion market.
As one of the nation's agriculture leaders and a state with deep knowledge and experience in implementation and oversight of farm programs, Iowa is in prime position to become a significant player in the industrial hemp game.
Improvements to medical cannabis
From the beginning of this discussion in 2014, we have supported a medical marijuana program for Iowa. Simply put, we have compassion for Iowans who seek relief through cannabidiol for medical conditions from which they suffer.
This year, the Legislature approved several improvements in the state's medical marijuana law of benefit to patients. The bill: 1) Removes the cap on how much tetrahydrocannabinol (the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high) is contained in medical marijuana and instead limits the amount of medical cannabis a patient can be prescribed to no more than 25 grams in 90 days. 2) Softens language through which Iowans can be recommended for the program, changing “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain." 3) Allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.
Created children's mental health system
In bipartisan fashion, the Legislature this year achieved the long-sought goal of a first-of-its-kind mental health care system for children in the state.
The framework of the system, which will be in place by sometime next year for children up to age 18, includes an oversight board, eligibility requirements and service requirements.
“This landmark legislation will ensure that young Iowans who suffer from mental illnesses will be treated with dignity and respect on the journey to well-being for generations to come,” Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the legislation was a priority, said when she signed the bill.
Thumbs down
More time wasted
We have lost count of how many legislative sessions have devoted time to debate of traffic cameras, with no resulting action, including this year's session.
Lack of consensus at the Statehouse on what to do about traffic cameras suggests to us a need for the Legislature to move on from this issue - at least until after courts in the state settle constitutional questions about the devices.
However, we won't be surprised at all if more time is wasted on this discussion again next year.
Did not strengthen felon voting rights
Because the issue was a priority for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the House passed a measure related to the issue in almost-unanimous fashion, and because we supported the measure, we were surprised and disappointed a proposed constitutional amendment on restoration of voting rights for felons didn't get out of committee in the Senate.
As a state, Iowa should want convicted felons to become rehabilitated, productive members of society after they have met the sentences handed down for their crimes and should take steps to assist them, including the easing of restrictions on restoration of voting rights. Iowa and Kentucky are, in fact, the only states that permanently bar convicted felons from voting unless they complete a process for restoration through petition to the governor.
Instead of restoring voting rights for felons through executive order, Reynolds prefers the more permanent approach of putting change in the law to voters in the form of a proposed constitutional amendment, an approach we believe makes sense. In January, Reynolds proposed an amendment to the state Constitution under which felons in Iowa would be allowed to register to vote after completion of their prison term, probation and parole - a position we believe reasonable and fair, and which we support.
Did not strengthen the privatized Medicaid system
We supported the move to privatized management of Iowa's Medicaid program in 2016, primarily because we supported Gov. Terry Branstad's goal of reducing the rate of growth in state Medicaid spending (between 2003 and 2015, Medicaid costs in Iowa rose 73 percent), but we do not dismiss criticisms of this new approach.
Clearly, problems exist, but we prefer a strategy of improving the system in place today rather than returning to the unsustainable escalating costs of yesterday.
Disappointingly, the Legislature took no steps to address problems and strengthen the new system this year.
Took no action on animal abuse
In unanimous fashion, the House approved a bill to strengthen penalties for animal abuse, but the legislation died in the Senate.
In the Animal Legal Defense Fund's 2018 annual ranking of states for animal protection laws, only Mississippi and Kentucky rate lower than Iowa.
Our state can and should do better.
One step in the right direction would be passage of a bill designed to increase the penalties for abuse of companion animals, like dogs and cats. Such a bill should: 1) Strengthen penalties for mistreatment based on severity of injuries sustained. 2) Strengthen penalties for persons with previous convictions of animal abuse.
Moving out of the lowest tier of states for protection of animals should be our goal in Iowa.