OUR OPINION: Iowa Legislature would be wise to keep county names on license plates

Someone Iowa lawmakers obviously remember the fun they had as a child spotting where cars were from in the state just by looking at license plates.

In what must seem like a misguided attempt to save money, a proposal emerged in the Legislature to remove county names from all license plates.

Luckily, smarter heads prevailed and both a House and Senate committee last week turned the concept into an option, not a mandate. The bills approved generic plates only when cars are registered in a county other than the residence of the vehicle owner.

Sure, the Department of Transportation figured it could save $242,000 over 10 years (roughly $24,000 a year) by removing the county names, but that hardly seems like a huge savings, considering other proposals the legislature has been pondering and the surplus funds the state is sitting on.

Some 77 percent of sheriffs and deputies surveyed supported keeping county names on plates. And we can see why. That helps them in their work and could speed investigations.

For those staging large events, it’s also a great way to see where their audiences come from from. A quick parking lot survey could help them identify where they should best place their marketing dollars.

For those teaching the history of Iowa, it’s a dandy way for students to learn the names of all 99 counties.

Look through the list of Iowa license plate options and you can see there are plenty of personalized ways to support colleges and universities, tout causes and let others know you’re a member of a particular group.

Saying you hail from Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, Dickinson or any number of other counties should be a point of pride, too. And it shouldn’t have to cost extra.

