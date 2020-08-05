OUR OPINION: Iowa needs to address body camera video

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because we believe they increase safety for the public and police, increase police accountability, and protect police from false accusations of misconduct, we commend the city of Sioux City's decision to outfit local officers with body cameras.

On Monday, the City Council approved the purchase of 120 cameras for roughly $261,000.

Pager-sized devices, the cameras typically clip on to a law enforcement officer's uniform, recording the officer's interactions with the public.

The use of body cams is on the rise in Iowa, producing the need for the Legislature to address the issue of how camera footage should fit within the state's open records law. Rather than rely on a patchwork set of local rules, the state should seek to create clarity and consistency across Iowa with respect to the public's right to see recorded video from law enforcement body cameras.

As a media organization, we naturally advocate for transparency and believe video from body cameras should, with limited exceptions, be treated as an open, public record and its access by the public should be defined within the state's open records law. Still, we understand concerns exist about the intersection of this technology and the public's right to know.