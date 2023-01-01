OUR OPINION: Iowa public schools need more support from state

Looking at the list of top stories for 2022, it becomes clear change is a common denominator. One company sells, another moves. Elections sweep one set of candidates out, bring another one in.

One area, though, that doesn’t require an overhaul (and two committees to study it) is education in Iowa.

For decades, Iowa was the state others looked up to when it came to education. The Iowa Test of Basics Skills was a benchmark for others to measure their progress. Our public schools were the envy of other states’ leaders.

And then, something happened. Instead of increasing funding for public schools, politicians started pulling back. Private schools expressed an interest in getting a piece of the action and, soon, there was talk that Iowa public schools needed competition to improve.

That’s political rhetoric. It’s a way for politicians to scare voters and fund their parochial supporters. Iowa public schools aren’t breeding grounds for crime or hideouts for pedophiles. They’re just underfunded institutions that have wrongly become targets for those with political agendas.

Think back to when you were in school. If you were educated in Iowa, you probably remember those teachers who brought out the best in you and weren’t looking for excuses. They weren’t “grooming” you for a life of marginalization. They were grooming you for further education, worthwhile careers and happy lives.

Heck, many of those same teachers are probably still teaching today.

Because it plays well with voters, politicians want you to believe the system is broken and children would be better off in the hands of teachers who actually do have an agenda. What they don’t want to admit is they didn’t fund our schools to continue those peak performances. They looked for ways to undercut what was going on until parents started thinking something was wrong.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t help. Because schools weren’t prepared to switch to online learning, parents thought the fault rested in teachers’ hands. Some students fell behind, partly due to some homes lacking access to Wi-Fi. Where did the problem lie? In the hands of legislators who didn’t adquately expand broadband Internet access in the state, after promising to do just that for years.

When Iowa lawmakers start tossing vouchers around like a political hot potato in 2023, remind yourself of the education you received. The state’s public schools are a foundation for much of what’s good in Iowa. To turn your back on them because you think it will bring you a few more votes in the next election is a big mistake. They need your support, not your rhetoric.