Because we have advocated for passage of such a bill in this space before, we were pleased to read Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds supports a ban on cellphone use while driving.
She signalled her support on Tuesday when she signed a proclamation declaring last week "End Distracted Driving Week" in Iowa.
Use of cellphones by drivers is a dangerous epidemic in America, something so common it's almost a surprise to see someone behind the wheel who isn't holding one. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, some 660,000 drivers use cell phones or manipulate electronic devices while driving at any given daylight moment. The National Safety Council reports use of cellphones by drivers causes 26 percent - or roughly one in four - of the nation's car accidents, resulting in some 1.6 million crashes each year. In 2017, Reynolds said, 1,207 crashes and 10 deaths were attributed to distracted driving in Iowa, with texting and talking on cellphones the leading factors. According to the Iowa State Patrol, crashes in the state are up from 2,066 to more than 2,100 through the first five months of this year compared to last year, with distracted driving a leading reason why.
Like drinking while driving, cell phone use while driving is impaired driving, and it puts everyone else on the road at risk.
In response, our state took the positive step in 2010 of making texting while driving illegal. In 2017, the Legislature moved texting while driving from a secondary to a primary offense, something we supported.
It's time for state government in Iowa to, in the name of public safety, send an even stronger message about the continued scourge of drivers using cellphones.
Again today, we urge Iowa legislators to prohibit use of a cellphone while driving through passage of a hands-free bill. For effectiveness, a violation should be a primary offense, meaning a law enforcement officer may cite a driver for use of a hand-held cellphone without any other traffic offense taking place. For effective deterrence, punishment must be strong.
To provide momentum for the issue in next year’s session, Reynolds should make it one of her legislative priorities.