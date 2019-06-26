Iowans haven't been told enough about why the director of the state's Department of Human Services, Jerry Foxhoven, was removed from his position.
At the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds, Foxhoven resigned on June 17 after two years on the job.
Foxhoven's forced resignation was met with criticism by state legislators from both sides of the aisle.
“I was shocked and I completely disagree with the decision," said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton. "I think the director was doing a great job and I think the department is going to regret not having Jerry Foxhoven as its director anymore."
"(It's) sad that he's leaving the department," said Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale. "He did a great job running it.”
So, what's going on? That's anything but clear because Reynolds is saying little to nothing about the decision.
Following Foxhoven's resignation, the governor's office issued the following statement: “Governor Reynolds asked Jerry Foxhoven to resign because she wanted to go in a new direction at the Department of Human Services. She has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision. More changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.”
When pressed by reporters for more information on June 19, Reynolds said: “There are a lot of factors that went into that decision. I’m not going to get into them."
In our view, that's not good enough - not for employees of DHS, not for Iowans who receive services through DHS and not for Iowans whose tax dollars fund the state's largest agency, a department with a $6.5 billion annual budget and some 4,600 employees.
We understand Foxhoven served at the discretion of Reynolds and, as governor, Reynolds is entitled to replace the director of DHS, but we believe transparency in state government demands better than near silence from her about why this change was made. Does not, in fact, Foxhoven's forced resignation fall under a change to the Iowa Open Records Act passed by the Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017 requiring the release of "documented reasons and rationale" for why public employees are fired, demoted, or resign to avoid termination?
We urge Reynolds to provide additional information we believe Iowans deserve to have about the removal of Foxhoven.