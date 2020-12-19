OUR OPINION: Iowans need to ask more questions and demand more accountability on COVID-19

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have not been transparent with the people they serve.

Instead of giving accurate numbers of those affected, they shifted the way they reported the information.

Instead of explaining why she wasn’t ordering mask mandates, Gov. Kim Reynolds stressed the importance of hand-washing and social distancing.

Instead of passing along federal funds to those who could use relief, the governor diverted money to an executive branch software system.

This week, the governor changed her tune (since it wasn’t considered legit) and said she was abandoning plans to use $21 million for that software system and was going to earmark $10 million of the money to pay the salaries of state police officers, even though they weren’t key to the state’s virus response.

Clearly, it looks like Reynolds is trying to solve her own budget woes before helping others take care of theirs.

That’s what makes this 10-month pandemic response so frustrating. By not leveling with Iowans, the governor and her staff look like they’re trying to hide something.