OUR OPINION: Issue of teen vaping deserves increased focus in Iowa

Like it is for the rest of the nation, teen vaping is a growing problem in Iowa.
In response, Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education on Wednesday launched a vaping awareness and prevention campaign aimed at teens and their parents; also, legislators have begun discussion about what, if any legal steps should be taken.
In her announcement about the prevention campaign, Reynolds said one in four Iowa high school students vapes.
"That’s an alarming increase in a relatively short time frame,” Reynolds said, “and so that’s why I think it’s just so imperative that we do everything we can to educate, inform and get in front of it.”
Use of electronic cigarettes commonly is viewed as a way to stop using traditional, more-unhealthy tobacco products or as an alternative to start using them. E-cigarettes heat nicotine (extracted from tobacco), flavorings and other chemicals to create a water vapor inhaled by the user of the product.
We do not support a ban on them, but we believe health questions related to vaping products warrant the Food and Drug Administration's regulation of them, just like traditional tobacco products. As of Dec. 10, 2,409 hospitalized cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, products use-associated lung injury (EVALI) were reported to the Centers for Disease Control; a total of 52 deaths were confirmed.
As a society, we have an obligation to protect children from health dangers, so we support the prohibition on purchase of e-cigarettes by minors. We are open-minded to discussion of a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, as the Trump administration proposed earlier this year and some individual states have passed, because of their impact on youths (according to the U.S. Surgeon General, more than 85 percent of e-cigarette users ages 12-17 use flavored e-cigarettes).
As to raising the legal age for purchase of vaping and tobacco products from 18 to 21, as Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver, R-Iowa, earlier this month predicted will happen during the 2020 legislative session, we have mixed views.
On the one hand, we understand the desire to prevent an 18-year-old high school student from purchasing these products for himself or herself as well as for other, younger students. On the other hand, we ask why 18 is considered old enough for some adult rights, like voting or serving our country in uniform, but not for buying e-cigarettes or cigarettes. Perhaps a compromise of age 19 should be considered.
Bottom line: We welcome the attention this evolving problem is getting in our state. It's a discussion Iowans absolutely need to have.