OUR OPINION: Issue of teen vaping deserves increased focus in Iowa

Like it is for the rest of the nation, teen vaping is a growing problem in Iowa.

In response, Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education on Wednesday launched a vaping awareness and prevention campaign aimed at teens and their parents; also, legislators have begun discussion about what, if any legal steps should be taken.

In her announcement about the prevention campaign, Reynolds said one in four Iowa high school students vapes.

"That’s an alarming increase in a relatively short time frame,” Reynolds said, “and so that’s why I think it’s just so imperative that we do everything we can to educate, inform and get in front of it.”

Use of electronic cigarettes commonly is viewed as a way to stop using traditional, more-unhealthy tobacco products or as an alternative to start using them. E-cigarettes heat nicotine (extracted from tobacco), flavorings and other chemicals to create a water vapor inhaled by the user of the product.