Iowa doesn't have a Major League Baseball team, but MLB will be in Iowa next year anyway.
The state would be hard-pressed to conceive of an opportunity to showcase itself on a national stage more golden than the planned game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa. A White Sox home game, the contest will be broadcast by FOX.
This is the brainchild of a genius. Anyone who loves the national pastime (and many who don’t) undoubtedly knows the story of actor Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella who, in response to a voice only he hears, creates the "Field" surrounded by corn on his Iowa farm where "Shoeless" Joe Jackson of the infamous 1919 Chicago White Sox and other late former players return to play the game again and where Kinsella reconnects with his late father, who idolized "Shoeless Joe," for some "catch." Today, the site of the film - a Best Picture Oscar nominee in 1990 - is a popular tourist destination.
We hope movers and shakers within state government have begun strategizing ways to take full advantage of this event in terms of marketing everything Iowa offers, from the quality of life residents enjoy to destinations awaiting visitors. In addition, we encourage state leaders to lobby MLB for consideration of making what we have no doubt will be a highlight of the 2020 MLB regular season an annual event in which two teams play one game in Dyersville every summer. Why not dream some more?
