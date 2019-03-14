It's time for Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative to get back in the gym.
When then-Gov. Terry Branstad announced the initiative to become America's healthiest state in August 2011, Iowa ranked 19th in the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, which is based on research in six areas related to health: Life evaluation, physical health, emotional health, healthy behavior, work environment and basic access. By 2013, the state climbed to ninth.
In the index for 2018, released last month, Iowa was 26th.
Of similar concern, the 15th annual State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America report released by Trust for America's Health and the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation in September showed Iowa ranked fourth in the nation for adult obesity in 2017, at 36.4 percent (the rate was the same for men and women). Nearly 43 percent of Iowans between the ages of 45 and 64 were obese in 2017, according to the report. The adult obesity rate increased in the states of Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina between 2016 and 2017, the report said.
By comparison, the state's obesity rate was 12.2 percent in 1990.
In its annual Competitive Dashboard released in January, the Iowa Business Council rated Iowa "average" for health and wellness.
"To increase the number of healthy Iowans, we need to reinvigorate our efforts to support and engage in the Healthiest State Initiative by taking a more proactive approach to well-being, moving beyond the focus of providing coverage to inspiring individuals to adopt healthier habits," the Dashboard report, which rates the state in the areas of economic growth, education and workforce, governance, health and wellness, and demographics and diversity, said.
From the beginning, we have applauded and supported the Healthiest State Initiative. As we have said in this space before, the voluntary campaign not only promotes longer and happier lives through improved health, but greater health can reduce health care costs in our state, redirect health care expenses, increase productivity and positively impact economic development.
Recent health-related rankings suggest it's time for Iowa - state government, private businesses and individuals and families - to shape up. Collectively, let's recommit to its laudable goals and begin moving our Healthiest State Initiative in the right direction again.