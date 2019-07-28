It likely will get little more than a cold shoulder for reasons of self-preservation, but we believe a proposal from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida deserves discussion and thought in Washington, D.C.
In January, the pair introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.
“For too long, members of Congress have abused their power and ignored the will of the American people,” Cruz said. “Term limits on members of Congress offer a solution to the brokenness we see in Washington, D.C. It is long past time for Congress to hold itself accountable. I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”
The Founding Fathers who wrote the U.S. Constitution considered, but rejected the idea of congressional term limits, but would they support the lifetime House and Senate careers so commonplace today? Have we, in fact, reached the point at which term limits might be the only way to cure the many ailments festering within the U.S. Capitol today? In our minds, those are good questions worthy of at least substantive debate.
Consider:
* Eighty-two percent of Americans favor a constitutional amendment to place term limits on members of Congress, according to a January 2018 McLaughlin & Associates poll.
* The disapproval rating of Congress among Americans was 75 percent in a June Gallup poll. Twenty percent approved of the job Congress is doing. Congress hasn't reached an approval rating of 30 percent in a Gallup poll in a record 10 years.
* According to an April Pew Research Center survey, only 17 percent of Americans today trust government in Washington to do what is right "just about always" or "most of the time."
* Some 9,500 lobbyists are registered at the federal level, which means about 18 lobbyists for every member of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. Together, they spend more than $3 billion trying to influence members of Congress every year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
For today, we stake no position on congressional term limits because we appreciate arguments on both sides of the issue. On the one hand, term limits would take power from voters, diminish experience and knowledge, and remove good lawmakers along with bad ones. On the other hand, term limits would introduce more fresh ideas, increase focus on governing and decrease focus on getting re-elected, and limit the influence of special interests and the potential for corruption.
So what would we like to see happen on this topic?
We believe Americans would be well-served by a robust, open-minded national conversation about term limits - within the Capitol and within districts and states across the country. We know we want to read, hear - and learn - more about the subject ourselves.
And we can't conceive of a better time for this discussion than today, as the election of 2020 approaches.