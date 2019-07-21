Apollo 11's 50th anniversary couldn't come at a more welcome time.
During these ugly days of division in Washington, D.C., and across our country, the moon mission of U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins that culminated in humans setting foot on another celestial body for the first time in Earth's history returns Americans, if only for a few days, to the end of another troubled decade when our nation united in pride over a colossal achievement and the thrill of an unparalleled journey of exploration.
It's impossible to adequately describe in words how Apollo 11 brought this nation - indeed, the world - together on July 20, 1969. Some 600 million people - about one-sixth of the planet's population at the time - watched the moon landing on television.
Between 1969 and 1972, six Apollo missions landed U.S. astronauts on the moon. For the last 47 years, however, manned space missions have been limited to space shuttles and the International Space Station. Today, in fact, no way exists for NASA to send its astronauts to the space station, let alone put them back on the moon or on Mars. The last space shuttle mission was in 2011.
We recognize the dangers involved in space shuttle and space station missions (America lost two shuttles and their crews), seek in no way to diminish the important work conducted on those missions, and appreciate NASA as well as private-sector advancements in unmanned space exploration, but we believe it's time - past time, in fact - for a bold commitment to something more from our nation in the exploration of space.
To this end, we applaud what we read and hear about NASA's Artemis program this year. With support from private and international partners, NASA seeks to return astronauts to the moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on the moon by 2028, then aim for a manned mission to Mars sometime in the 2030s. Recently, NASA announced the names of three commercial partners who will deliver science and technology payloads to the moon in anticipation of a manned mission.
We will leave to the experts whether it is wiser to return to the moon first, then shoot for Mars, or forget the moon and go directly to a Mars mission. For today, we simply celebrate the fact momentum is building for daring new manned trips into space.
It is the destiny of humans to probe deeper into the stars and unravel the mysteries of the heavens. We can reach farther with unmanned satellites and probes and with telescopes, of course, but nothing stirs the imagination and captures the spirit of adventure and discovery involved in the study of space like manned missions.
Just as we did 50 years ago this weekend, America should lead the way. Who knows, a great manned mission into outer space around which to rally, as Americans rallied around Apollo 11, may be just what our fractured country needs.