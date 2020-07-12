OUR OPINION: It's time for a local fireworks review

In some fashion (a survey, a forum), the city should take input from citizens about fireworks, then proceed accordingly in preparation for next summer. If, in the end, members of the City Council do not want to pursue a ban, then we urge them to brainstorm with the police department on how to curb illegal fireworks activity. This strategy should include a no-tolerance position for those who don't play by the rules. If police officers witness or find evidence of fireworks discharge outside the allowed days, times or locations, the offender or offenders should be fined. Stiff fines in the hundreds of dollars exist - use them.

As we have said before, our view of legalized fireworks in Iowa is mixed. We understand both sides of this issue. We acknowledge support among Iowans for legalized fireworks and appreciate the economic benefits of capturing part of a business Iowa used to lose to border states (including Nebraska and South Dakota) each year, but we understand safety concerns and we sympathize with residents who don't want related noise, or worse, in their neighborhood. As a result, we weren't strong advocates for legalizing fireworks in our state, but we weren't opponents, either. Frankly, we would have been OK with either outcome.