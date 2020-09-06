OUR OPINION: It's time for face mask mandate in Iowa

In a report published last Sunday, the White House coronavirus task force said Iowa's new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population ranked highest in the country, almost triple the national average. Among its recommendations was a statewide face mask mandate. This followed a letter sent to Reynolds in late July signed by nearly 300 Iowa doctors urging the governor to issue such an order.

On Friday, a model released by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast more than 410,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus by Jan. 1, more than doubling the current death toll. That mean another 224,000 lives could be lost over the next four months. However, the model predicts near-universal face mask use could reduce the number of projected additional deaths by more than half.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said earlier this summer. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”