OUR OPINION: Journal has long history of recognizing veterans

Those who serve deserve the spotlight — now and forever

Look back in the first edition of The Sioux City Journal and you’ll see something that hasn’t changed in more than 150 years – our commitment to veterans.

In 1864, the country was in the thick of the Civil War. The Journal reported on the activities of Union soldiers and the need for residents to support the troops.

During the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and countless conflicts, The Journal followed the brave men and women from here who served.

More recently, the paper has dedicated its resources to looking back at the sacrifices made by soldiers in every conflict since World War I.

In conjunction with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, we’ve used editions in November to showcase veterans from the Vietnam War and the Korean War.

We’ve shown the important role women have played and we’ve looked at related activities like the launch of the U.S.S. Sioux City.