OUR OPINION: Journal has long history of recognizing veterans

Those who serve deserve the spotlight — now and forever
Look back in the first edition of The Sioux City Journal and you’ll see something that hasn’t changed in more than 150 years – our commitment to veterans.
In 1864, the country was in the thick of the Civil War. The Journal reported on the activities of Union soldiers and the need for residents to support the troops.
During the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and countless conflicts, The Journal followed the brave men and women from here who served.
More recently, the paper has dedicated its resources to looking back at the sacrifices made by soldiers in every conflict since World War I.
In conjunction with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, we’ve used editions in November to showcase veterans from the Vietnam War and the Korean War.
We’ve shown the important role women have played and we’ve looked at related activities like the launch of the U.S.S. Sioux City.
In conjunction with this year’s Veterans Day, we wanted to see what drives Siouxlanders to serve their country. Since Wednesday, our “Salute to Service” has taken a look at recruiting efforts, family ties and community support.
Since then, we’ve heard from veterans who’ve appreciated our coverage and encouraged us to continue.
That you can count on.
We also think it’s important to show what life is like for veterans after they’ve finished their service. At a time when our country is divided on other matters, we believe it’s essential we remain united in support of those who serve.
Elected officials shouldn’t renege on their predecessors’ promises to veterans. Instead of looking for ways to cut funding, they should seek avenues to shore up military families and give back to those who willingly stepped in to defend us.
When President-elect Biden assembles his cabinet, we hope he’ll appoint someone to veterans affairs who will be a strong advocate for our troops – someone who will address issues they’ve raised about everything from health care to education. They deserve the voice.
And, to the men and women who have served our country, thank you. We will continue to be your advocate.
After all, you're what makes America strong.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!