OUR OPINION: Keep public informed about West Middle School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before classes resume in actual classrooms of the Sioux City Community School District for the 2020-2021 school year, the public and, in particular, the West Middle School community should be assured concerns about a troubled atmosphere within the school will be addressed and should know the specific details of how.

Last month, the report of a consultant - Washington, D.C., based K12 Insight - was delivered to Superintendent Paul Gausman and Board of Education members. On Friday, the report was released to the public with the agenda for Monday's board meeting.

"Almost all of the findings in the full report are consistent with what we've been telling the administration (about West Middle) since December," Sioux City Board of Education member Dan Greenwell told The Journal for a May 16 story.

In December, concerns were shared with district leaders by some West Middle teachers in an eight-page document. The document listed concerns within these categories: Leadership and communication, district directives and fidelity of program implementation, academics, student behavior and staffing.

In January, Gausman recommended the district hire a third-party consultant to look into the West Middle teacher concerns. We supported the decision to hire a third party free of the potential for conflicts of interest.