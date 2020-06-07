OUR OPINION: Keep public informed about West Middle School

Before classes resume in actual classrooms of the Sioux City Community School District for the 2020-2021 school year, the public and, in particular, the West Middle School community should be assured concerns about a troubled atmosphere within the school will be addressed and should know the specific details of how.
Last month, the report of a consultant - Washington, D.C., based K12 Insight - was delivered to Superintendent Paul Gausman and Board of Education members. On Friday, the report was released to the public with the agenda for Monday's board meeting.
"Almost all of the findings in the full report are consistent with what we've been telling the administration (about West Middle) since December," Sioux City Board of Education member Dan Greenwell told The Journal for a May 16 story.
In December, concerns were shared with district leaders by some West Middle teachers in an eight-page document. The document listed concerns within these categories: Leadership and communication, district directives and fidelity of program implementation, academics, student behavior and staffing.
In January, Gausman recommended the district hire a third-party consultant to look into the West Middle teacher concerns. We supported the decision to hire a third party free of the potential for conflicts of interest.
"The K12 Insight report is complete and the results have given a very clear perspective on the direction we need to go for immediate and long-term improvements," Board of Education member Monique Scarlett told The Journal for the May 16 story. "The feedback from the participants was very helpful and specific, which identified strengths and weaknesses, along with recommendations."
We urge and expect full, robust public discussion of the report at Monday's board meeting. (If parts of the report released to the public were redacted, the administration should explain why.)
This discussion should begin to form a public strategy for how the district will manage problems at West Middle for the new academic year and beyond. Some of those actions should speak to preventing similar problems from arising in other schools.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
