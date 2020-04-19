OUR OPINION: Keep stimulus bills focused only on virus

To date, Congress and President Trump have agreed to three coronavirus-related stimulus packages with a total pricetag of more than $2 trillion.
We do not quarrel with them. These extraordinary days, weeks and months demand nothing less than extraordinary measures to protect not only the health of Americans, but threatened foundational pillars of our nation's economy.
The stimulus deals included:
* Phase 1, $8.3 billion - Additional funds for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, the State Department, the Small Business Administration and the United States Agency for International Development, as well as funds for more coronavirus tests.
* Phase 2, $104 billion - Funds to provide free virus testing for the uninsured, two weeks of paid sick and family leave, and a boost in aid for state unemployment insurance, as well as additional funds for Medicaid and SNAP.
* Phase 3, $2 trillion - Direct payments to Americans, suspension of student loan payments, funds for federal unemployment payments on top of state unemployment payments, a lending program for private businesses and municipalities, funds for the health care industry, including hospitals, and funds for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, as well as protections against foreclosures and evictions.
Still, it appears more will be needed, so congressional leaders and the Trump administration have begun talking about what will be in a fourth stimulus package.
Again, we will not argue with more stimulus legislation, even though we frequently use this space to bemoan deficit spending and the national debt. Our country faces an unprecedented crisis - inaction isn't an acceptable strategy.
However ...
What we do not wish to see are efforts by either side of the aisle to take advantage of the pandemic in order to attach to the next stimulus bill unrelated legislative spending priorities for which members otherwise couldn't get the necessary support. We saw efforts like this surface during Phase 3 negotiations.
We understand addition of riders is common and accepted within Congress in normal times, but these aren't normal times and the normal horse trading rules don't apply.
Anything included in a coronavirus stimulus bill should be directly related to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. If a proposed provision doesn't establish such a link, it doesn’t belong in the bill.
Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.