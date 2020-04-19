OUR OPINION: Keep stimulus bills focused only on virus

Still, it appears more will be needed, so congressional leaders and the Trump administration have begun talking about what will be in a fourth stimulus package.

Again, we will not argue with more stimulus legislation, even though we frequently use this space to bemoan deficit spending and the national debt. Our country faces an unprecedented crisis - inaction isn't an acceptable strategy.

However ...

What we do not wish to see are efforts by either side of the aisle to take advantage of the pandemic in order to attach to the next stimulus bill unrelated legislative spending priorities for which members otherwise couldn't get the necessary support. We saw efforts like this surface during Phase 3 negotiations.

We understand addition of riders is common and accepted within Congress in normal times, but these aren't normal times and the normal horse trading rules don't apply.

Anything included in a coronavirus stimulus bill should be directly related to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. If a proposed provision doesn't establish such a link, it doesn’t belong in the bill.

Our Opinion editorials represent the consensus view of The Sioux City Journal editorial board. Members of the board include: Bruce Miller, editor; Michael Gors, editorial page editor; Dave Dreeszen; managing editor; Tim Hynds, chief photographer.

