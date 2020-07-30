OUR OPINION: Keep study, discussion about bridge alive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we have said before, we don't know if a pedestrian bridge across the Missouri River as part of riverfront development is doable, but we believe the idea is one worth additional study.

Matt Salvatore, the city's parks and recreation director, told us on Wednesday research and discussion will continue. The hope, he said, is leaders from Sioux City and South Sioux City meet on the topic again before the end of August.

At Monday's City Council meeting, Salvatore said leaders in South Sioux City support the idea of a pedestrian bridge and have expressed a willingness to provide an unspecified amount of money for its construction. He said leaders of the two communities met to discuss the subject on July 15.

From the beginning of talk about the future of the former Argosy casino riverfront site, we have advocated in this space for a public, patient, creative approach to what we believe is a milestone moment in community history. Again today, we commend the city and its consultant for study and dialogue undertaken and decisions made to this point and, in general, support the strategy for development of this site taking shape. We urge the city to continue keeping the public informed and providing opportunities for citizen input as the multi-phase development of the riverfront moves forward.