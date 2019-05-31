We were disappointed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill we believe would have improved the state's medical cannabis program.
The bill, which passed 96-3 in the House and 40-7 in the Senate, would have: 1) Removed the cap on how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the compound in a cannabis plant associated with getting a high) is contained in medical marijuana and instead limited the amount of medical cannabis a patient can be prescribed to no more than 25 grams in 90 days. 2) Softened language through which Iowans could be recommended for the program, changing “untreatable pain” to “severe or chronic pain." 3) Allowed physician assistants and nurse practitioners to recommend patients for the program.
Reynolds said she vetoed the legislation because the 25-gram cap would allow an individual to consume more THC per day than a recreational marijuana user. She said the state's medical cannabis advisory board recommends a cap of 4.5 grams for 90 days. Supporters say the 3 percent THC cap limits the effectiveness of medical cannabis.
“We need to be narrow and cautious in how we move forward,” Reynolds told reporters on Tuesday. “I do not support recreational marijuana and I just felt that was too much of a jump.”
We supported the bill, but we do not support holding a special session of the Legislature for purposes of overriding Reynolds' veto because we do not believe this issue rises to the extraordinary level necessary to warrant such a session.
Rather, we urge Reynolds and lawmakers to revisit the issue next year with the goal of identifying common ground on THC.
From the beginning of this discussion in 2014, we have for reasons of compassion supported a medical marijuana program in Iowa.
We acknowledge progress on medical cannabis in the state over the last five years, but ways exist to make the program better for Iowans who seek relief for medical conditions from which they suffer.
State leaders, including Reynolds, should keep working on them.