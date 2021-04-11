OUR OPINION: Kim Reynolds should follow Robert Ray's example on immigration in Iowa

In a 1979 congressional hearing, Ray said it was essential for the government to get input from the states regarding refugee resettlement. “We…are responsible for educating, employing and caring for them,” he said. President Ford asked Ray and other governors if they could help with the resettlement. Ray stepped up and focused on the Tai Dam people. “These people have become productive, contributing members of our society, paying taxes and earning their own way,” Ray said.

Citing a documentary that showed more work that needed to be done, Ray said he wrote to President Carter and said the state was willing to resettle another 1,500 refugees. “I saw that we really only had two choices: We could either turn our backs as countless others suffered and died or we could extend a hand to help and, in doing so, prevent tragic loss of innocent lives.”

Those are powerful words – ones that need to be remembered now when politicians are eager to place blame and responsibility on their opponents.

Instead of listening to the loudest voices in our country, Reynolds needs to pay attention to the most compassionate and reconsider this short-sighted decision.