OUR OPINION: Let's all do our part to reduce hate

During his time in the White House of the early 20th century, Theodore Roosevelt approached the presidency as a "bully pulpit" from which he sought to persuade or inspire.
In appreciating the power of whoever occupies the Oval Office to shape opinion and affect change, TR was ahead of his time. Today, armed with tools Roosevelt couldn't have imagined, like 24/7 global reach through traditional media and social media, the American president today possesses greater opportunities for influence than ever before.
To this end, we encourage President Trump to use his "bully pulpit" to talk about the problem of hate, evidenced by the number of reported hate crimes, in our country today. (Hate crimes are defined as "crimes that manifest evidence of prejudice based on race, gender or gender identity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or ethnicity," according to the Hate Crime Statistics Act passed by Congress in 1990.)
Consider just a few numbers:
* In its annual November report, the FBI said 7,120 hate crime incidents occurred in 2018. The number was slightly smaller, by 55, than the year before, but nearly 1,000 more than in 2016. Hate crime violence against people reached a 16-year high in 2018, the FBI reported.
* In February 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center said the number of hate organizations in America reached a record high of 1,020 in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of our editorial board place no blame for these numbers on anyone today. Rather, our intention is only to shine light on what is a serious challenge we fear will worsen if our nation doesn’t recognize and respond to it.
Certainly, we don't place all the responsibility for reducing hate on the shoulders of President Trump, or any U.S. president, but we believe the president of the United States possesses a platform unlike anyone else's from which to raise the profile of this, or any, issue.
Where should President Trump start? He should begin with a big speech, perhaps on a diverse college campus. He should promote the speech as a major address to produce maximum media coverage. After the speech, he should continue to revisit the subject however and whenever he can.
Every member of Congress should join him by making similar speeches in their home districts and states. Communities should embrace events like Tolerance Week, including presentations to children in schools, like this community does in commendable fashion each year. Indeed, all Americans of reason and decency should practice and promote inclusion and acceptance in their daily lives.
While important, words of support, comfort and condemnation in the wake of hate crimes aren't good enough. What's required to make a substantive difference about hate is a deep, sustained national campaign of attention, discussion and action.
Our society won't eliminate occasional emergence of hate from under the rocks of ignorance.
However, we can and should do more to make the stain of this ugliness as small and inconsequential as possible.