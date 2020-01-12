OUR OPINION: Let's all do our part to reduce hate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Members of our editorial board place no blame for these numbers on anyone today. Rather, our intention is only to shine light on what is a serious challenge we fear will worsen if our nation doesn’t recognize and respond to it.

Certainly, we don't place all the responsibility for reducing hate on the shoulders of President Trump, or any U.S. president, but we believe the president of the United States possesses a platform unlike anyone else's from which to raise the profile of this, or any, issue.

Where should President Trump start? He should begin with a big speech, perhaps on a diverse college campus. He should promote the speech as a major address to produce maximum media coverage. After the speech, he should continue to revisit the subject however and whenever he can.

Every member of Congress should join him by making similar speeches in their home districts and states. Communities should embrace events like Tolerance Week, including presentations to children in schools, like this community does in commendable fashion each year. Indeed, all Americans of reason and decency should practice and promote inclusion and acceptance in their daily lives.