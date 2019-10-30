Like the 2011 U.S. raid in Pakistan in which al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden was killed, Saturday's raid in Syria conducted by American special operations troops that ended the life of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is cause for celebration - here at home and elsewhere.
No value exists in a recitation of savage atrocities for which ISIS is responsible; nations across the globe are familiar with them. It's enough to say the world is a safer place with al-Baghdadi dead.
We do not wish to engage in the misplaced discussion about the way in which President Trump described the U.S. raid in an address to the nation on Sunday or on the shallow debate about a White House photo of the president and his national security team in the Situation Room during the raid.
Aside from giving him the credit he deserves for approval of the mission, this story isn't about President Trump.
Rather, it's about U.S. troops who performed a mission fraught with danger under extraordinary conditions in flawless fashion. (One side note: Appropriately, the raid was code-named for Kayla Mueller, the American aid worker and ISIS hostage who died in captivity in 2015.)
Let's all keep our focus on these heroes for their demonstration of skill and courage in a place and in the face of circumstances about which most of us have little to no comprehension.
Finally, it's important to remember: While welcome and significant, the death of al-Baghdidi won't end ISIS. A new leader will emerge.
As a result, the perilous work of the United States and others to eliminate this evil must continue.