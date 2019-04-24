After special counsel Robert Mueller released his report, and its conclusion of no collusion, to Attorney General William Barr last month, we said we believe it's time for everyone to move on, including congressional Democrats.
Following release of the report to the public last week, our opinion remains the same.
Why?
* It bears repeating: Mueller said no collusion to interfere in the 2016 election for president happened between Donald Trump or Trump associates and Russians. Finding an answer to the question of collusion was the reason for creation of the special counsel investigation.
* To what end do some House Democrats want further investigation? To lay the groundwork for impeachment of President Trump? We share disgust over the ugly picture the Mueller report paints of the president, but we do not believe his words and actions constitute perpetration of "high crimes and misdemeanors." After all, Mueller was not obstructed from conducting his investigation to completion.
If impeachment isn't the goal of the investigation demanded by House Democrats, then what is?
* Even if the Democrat-led House passed articles of impeachment, it is a virtual certainty the Republican-led Senate would not convict.
* In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Monday, President Trump's approval rating equaled its low mark, 39 percent, but only 34 percent of Americans supported pursuit of impeachment proceedings by Congress to remove him from office.
* How will enabling the Mueller report to continue domination of the Washington, D.C., agenda and America's landscape for the next year and a half serve the greater good when more investigation is likely to produce nothing more than what Americans already know and leave the country in the same place it's in today? In our view, additional investigation of this two-year investigation only will serve to divide our divided nation still more, while urgent issues - illegal immigration and the crisis at the border, for example - will go unaddressed.
We would prefer to hear them talk about the future instead of the past, but the Mueller report is, of course, fair game for Democratic candidates for the White House - and, for that matter, the House and Senate - to use in their 2020 campaigns.
Bottom line: We are comfortable with giving the final word on all of this to American voters next year.