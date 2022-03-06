OUR OPINION: Listen to controversial speaker hosted by Woodbury County sheriff, ask questions

We hope there will be a question and answer session when KrisAnne Hall speaks at Western Iowa Tech Community College on March 12.

Then, those who oppose her views will have a chance to determine first-hand where she stands on a host of issues – from the Constitution to law enforcement powers. Giving her a forum, titled “Are you losing your freedoms and liberties? Learn how to get them back!" without that opportunity would be akin to endorsing her beliefs.

And that’s where all this seems to have roiled folks on Facebook and other sectors of the Internet. Hall, if you believe their claims, is a far right-wing mouthpiece who believes the Constitution gives county sheriffs supreme legal authority in their jurisdictions over federal and state governments.

Where this gets sticky is Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan involvement as the program’s host. Should an elected law enforcement official be seen as an advocate for issues she espouses? Or should he merely be someone who brings the issue to the table? When his office is tied into the event – on its official Facebook page and promotional fliers – you could see where some might view it as an endorsement.

Trying to stop Hall from speaking, as some opponents are trying, isn’t the answer. But there is a matter of fairness that comes into play, particularly when someone like Sheehan has a built-in bully pulpit. If he wants to promote Hall's appearance at a public meeting, he should also entertain hosting speakers with different viewpoints.

When the country still had the Fairness Doctrine, over-the-air broadcasters had to provide equal time if they were going to discuss controversial issues. When it was repealed in 1987, talk radio emerged, enabling hosts to espouse divisive messages and even conspiracy theories. This meant many of the things they said went unchecked and became part of the national narrative.

Now, we see this played out on cable networks (which are not licensed by the FCC rules) and it’s not just upsetting, it’s wrong.

When someone is elected to protect a county – as Sheehan was – he should welcome other voices and be just as eager to host them.

Our advice: Attend the event and ask questions. Hall has a right to speak. But she also should have an obligation to listen.

