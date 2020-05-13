OUR OPINION: Listen to the experts: Now is not the time to relax

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No one is against reopening business in the United States.

It’s just a matter of timing.

That’s what came through quite clearly Tuesday when experts testified before a Senate committee. Anthony Fauci, the face of caution on the White House’s coronavirus task force, said states face serious consequences if they open too quickly, particularly if they don’t have the safeguards in place before doing so.

All the Plexiglas panels and sanitizing stations won’t do us any good if we don’t have the necessary medical equipment and personnel to handle a surge that comes from sloppy distancing and poor hygiene.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Fauci told the politicians. If that happens, economic recovery could be set back even further.

While his view differs from President Trump’s – who has pushed for states to re-open businesses – it strikes a reasoned tone, one that we should heed.