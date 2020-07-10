OUR OPINION: Local orders for face mask use should be allowed by state of Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said a face mask mandate ordered to begin this week by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson isn't valid because a local official can't require something in conflict with state rules contained in the governor's coronavirus public health proclamation.

Fair enough.

Then she should rework the proclamation.

When it comes to a face mask order, one size doesn't necessarily fit all of the state. Every county in Iowa isn't the same in terms of rate of infections and total case numbers. If, after proper consultation with health officials and review of virus data, a mayor or a body of elected leaders determines a face mask requirement is in the best public health interests of their constituents, they should have the authority to implement one.

We understand the need for the state to maintain a significant degree of control and uniformity in its coronavirus response, but we do not believe a local decision to require face masks impairs efforts by the governor and her administration to manage the pandemic in Iowa in any way, shape or form.