Each time we have met with USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee representatives or crew members, we have heard nothing but rave reviews for how our community shows support for its namesake Navy vessel.
"Simply amazing" was the description used by Frank Thorp, the retired Navy rear admiral who chairs the committee, in a meeting with us on Friday.
Hearing Thorp and others share story after story about genuine acts of warmth and generosity related to the USS Sioux City they have encountered on local visits fills us with hometown pride. Honestly, though, we aren't at all surprised.
Based on our long, rich local history of ties to America's men and women in uniform and the local demonstrations of deep respect for the nation's armed forces we have observed through the years, we were confident our city would embrace the opportunity to form a strong bond with the ship and those who serve aboard it, today and tomorrow.
"I chose the name for our two new littoral combat ships after Midwestern cities from America's heartland, to honor the patriotic, hard-working citizens of Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska, for their support of and contributions to the military," Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said six years ago when he announced the USS Sioux City and USS Omaha.
One example of local support for the vessel is a commendable degree of financial backing.
The commissioning committee's goal is to raise between $800,000 and $1 million to pay for the weeklong USS Sioux City commissioning ceremony in November and establish an endowment to pay for education opportunities for crew members and their families for the 30-year life of the vessel. The hope was close to half of the total could be raised here at home.
Today, the campaign to raise funds is at about $350,000 - almost all of it produced by local and area contributors, both private and public. That level of giving - reached even before the Nov. 17 date for commissioning of the ship at the U.S. Naval Academy was announced on Thursday - speaks volumes about community enthusiasm related to the USS Sioux City.
We encourage sustained financial commitment within our city and area - from individuals, organizations and businesses - to the national fund-raiser as the campaign enters the stretch run toward the historic commissioning of the vessel (the 11th of America's littoral combat ships, the Sioux City will be the first ship commissioned in Annapolis in 100 years) 83 days from today.
If you wish to make a contribution to the commissioning of the USS Sioux City or read more about the ship, visit www.usssiouxcity.org.