OUR OPINION: Make Iowa hands-free state for drivers

Use of cellphones by drivers is a dangerous epidemic in America, something so common it's almost a surprise to see someone behind the wheel who isn't holding one.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, some 660,000 drivers use cellphones or manipulate electronic devices while driving at any given daylight moment. The National Safety Council reports use of cellphones by drivers causes 26 percent - or roughly one in four - of the nation's car accidents, resulting in some 1.6 million crashes each year.

Like drinking while driving, cellphone use while driving is impaired driving, and it puts everyone else on the road at risk.

In response, Iowa took the positive steps in 2010 of making texting while driving illegal and in 2017 of moving texting while driving from a secondary to a primary offense.