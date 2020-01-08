OUR OPINION: Make Iowa hands-free state for drivers

Use of cellphones by drivers is a dangerous epidemic in America, something so common it's almost a surprise to see someone behind the wheel who isn't holding one.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, some 660,000 drivers use cellphones or manipulate electronic devices while driving at any given daylight moment. The National Safety Council reports use of cellphones by drivers causes 26 percent - or roughly one in four - of the nation's car accidents, resulting in some 1.6 million crashes each year.
Like drinking while driving, cellphone use while driving is impaired driving, and it puts everyone else on the road at risk.
In response, Iowa took the positive steps in 2010 of making texting while driving illegal and in 2017 of moving texting while driving from a secondary to a primary offense.
We believe it's time for state government to, in the name of public safety, send an even stronger message about the continued scourge of drivers using cellphones. Again today, we urge Iowa legislators to pass a ban on hand-held use of a cellphone while driving. For effectiveness, a violation should be a primary offense, meaning a law enforcement officer may cite a driver for use of a hand-held cellphone without any other traffic offense taking place. For effective deterrence, punishment must be strong.
A total of 21 states prohibit all drivers from using a hand-held cell phone while driving; in all of those states, a violation is a primary offense.
Creating the safest conditions possible on our roads for everyone who travels them should be a priority for state government. Making Iowa a hands-free state for drivers would be a valuable step in that direction - and it's something the Legislature should make a priority for this year's session.