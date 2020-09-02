OUR OPINION: Mask mandates send stronger message than just suggestions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds isn't willing to order a statewide mask mandate, as the White House coronavirus task force recommends, then at least she should give local officials the authority to issue one for their counties or communities.

A recent spike in Iowa coronavirus cases is getting national attention. Consider:

* Last Thursday, the state reported 1,477 new coronavirus cases, the most reported in one day since the virus arrived in Iowa.

* On Saturday, the state's 14-day rolling total of positive cases reached a record high of 11,091.

* On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 12 counties have a positivity rate of greater than 15 percent, a threshold at which schools may apply for a waiver to change to online-only learning (five counties have a positivity rate of more than 20 percent).

* In a report published on Sunday, the White House coronavirus task force said Iowa's new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population last week ranked highest in the country, almost triple the national average. Among its recommendations is a statewide mandate Iowans wear face masks in public.