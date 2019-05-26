As we celebrate the end of another school year, graduations and the traditional beginning of summer on this long holiday weekend, let us also, as Americans, embrace the deeper meaning of Memorial Day.
* Army Ranger Sgt. Cameron Meddock 26, of Spearman, Texas. Afghanistan.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a reverential day of remembrance for those who have died in service to our nation; its origin stretches to the Civil War. The total number of Americans killed in all wars, including the Civil War when nearly 500,000 soldiers died, is more than 1.1 million.
* Army Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio. Afghanistan
Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the leader of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of war dead with flowers, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Major Gen. John A. Logan declared Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed, according to the DVA website, the date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.
* Army Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado. Afghanistan.
After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress and was placed on the last Monday in May.
* Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon Kent, 35, of Pine Plains, New York. Syria.
In a broader sense, we view Memorial Day as a day for reflection on the responsibilities and sacrifices of all those who wear America's uniform, as well as their families.
* Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua “Zach” Beale, 32, Carrollton, Virginia. Afghanistan.
Here at home, on the seas, and in dozens of foreign countries, including danger zones like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and on the other side of the demilitarized zone from Kim Jong-un and North Korea in South Korea, our nation's armed forces stand guard in harm's way for protection of U.S. security and interests and those of its friends.
* Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, 37, Boynton Beach, Florida. Syria.
We all should take time this weekend to say a prayer for them.
* Marine Sgt. Benjamin Hines, 31, York, Pennsylvania. Afghanistan.
And wherever we go and whatever we do, we should fulfill our Memorial Day duty to pause in some way at some point in honor and respect of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the fruits and freedoms with which we as citizens are blessed.
* Denotes the names of just some of the U.S. military personnel who have died serving America in uniform so far this year and where they were serving. (Honor the Fallen, thefallen.militarytimes.com.)