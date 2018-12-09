We recall the general manager of Site Selection magazine, in a March 2009 meeting with our editorial board after Site Selection rated Sioux City metro first in the nation for economic development in metros with populations of between 50,000 and 200,000 (a rating achieved multiple additional times since then), singling out for emphasis the importance to local success of cross-border cooperation.
As he did, we nodded our heads in agreement.
This metro region's consistent, uncommon commitment to working together is something we have written about in this space many times before. While other metro regions pay lip service to such an attitude, metro Sioux City employs it as a strategy and uses it as an advantage.
Today, this spirit of partnership should be tapped for a perhaps-unglamorous, but altogether-essential discussion of wastewater treatment.
Last month in a letter signed by Mayor Bob Scott, the city of Sioux City warned sister cities Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City and North Sioux City it may terminate agreements with those communities for use of Sioux City's Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sioux City Council discussed termination of those agreements at its meeting on Monday, but took no action.
Scott, a driving force behind this discussion, told us in a meeting on Thursday the antiquated decades-old agreements in place fall short of addressing the realities of today in a variety of ways. In fact, Scott not only points to the need for new agreements, but he advocates for inclusion in discussion with sister cities of sharing the cost for construction of a new, second wastewater plant in Sioux City, a plant Scott estimates would cost between $60 million and $70 million, to accommodate growth throughout our metro area.
Perhaps a strategy sister cities may view as heavy-handed of sending warning letters wasn't the most-advisable approach, but we believe demands of today and anticipated demands of tomorrow support the need for dialogue on this issue. We give Scott credit for his role in igniting a prudent conversation rather than accepting a status quo in need of modernization and long-range vision.
A meeting of mayors and city managers on this issue is planned for Tuesday. Our hope is this meeting is the beginning of a productive process that ultimately leads to a comprehensive strategy for treatment of wastewater we believe is of mutual benefit to all metro communities.